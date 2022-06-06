Over the years, Middlesbrough have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to signing players.

Whereas some of the individuals that Boro have purchased have gone on to produce impressive performances in the Football League, there have been plenty of occasions where a player has ultimately failed to live up to expectations at the Riverside Stadium.

With the transfer window set to open this week, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough decide to make any early moves.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 20 Boro transfer facts are true or false.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Are these 20 Middlesbrough transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Middlesbrough bought Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest True False