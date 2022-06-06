Championship News
Quiz: Are these 20 Luton Town transfer facts true or false?
Luton Town narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.
Nathan Jones’ side finished the regular season 6th in the Championship.
A 2-1 aggregate loss to Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals ensured the Hatters remained in the second division for the next campaign.
However, it was an impressive year for the team as they finished well above their pre-season expectations.
For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest transfer quiz…
”Quiz: