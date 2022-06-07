Charlton Athletic have managed to secure the services of some classy operators over the years who have gone to help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

The Addicks will be determined to nail their transfer recruitment this summer following what was a disappointing 2021/22 campaign in League One.

Having meandered their way to a 13th place finish in the third-tier, it will be fascinating to see whether Charlton will be able to launch a push for a play-off place later this year.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 20 Charlton transfer facts are true or false.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Addicks fans!

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Charlton re-signed Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City earlier this year True False