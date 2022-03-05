Quiz: Are these 19 Stoke City facts genuine or fake?

Championship side Stoke City would have been hoping to have been much higher in the table after a solid start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Enduring midtable mediocrity in recent seasons, a productive summer and a shrewd January looked to set them up for a much-improved term and perhaps even a play-off place.

They will fail to reach those heights as things stand though – but to take Stoke fans’ minds off that – we have a 19-question quiz for you to complete!

Are these following 19 statements fake or real? Can you score 100% correct?

Give it a go and find out how many you can get!

1 of 19 Stoke City were founded in 1870. True False