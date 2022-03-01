It was a poor first few months of the 2021-22 season for Shrewsbury Town but things have looked up in recent weeks and the Shropshire side now find themselves several points clear of the relegation zone.

But Salop fans – can you work out if these 19 club facts are really true or if they have been completely fabricated?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score 100 per cent

Quiz: Are these 19 Shrewsbury Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Shrewsbury were founded in 1886 True False