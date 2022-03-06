Finding themselves deep amidst a battle to secure a League One play-off spot in what remains of this season, Sheffield Wednesday will be confident about their chances.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store for Darren Moore’s side, we have devised a 19 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of Sheffield Wednesday-related statements are genuine or not.

Can you manage to score 100%?

Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Wednesday facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: Sheffield Wednesday were founded over 140 years ago! Genuine Fake