Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Utd facts genuine or fake?

After a slow start to the season, things are picking up for Sheffield United.

Under Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades have enjoyed a strong run of form that has seen them emerge as contenders for a return to the Premier League, following their relegation during the previous campaign.

But just how much do you actually know about the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 statements about Sheffield United, and all you have to do, is say whether those facts are genuine or fake.

1 of 19 Sheffield United were formed in 1889? Genuine Fake