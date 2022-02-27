Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Utd facts genuine or fake?

Published

39 seconds ago

on

After a slow start to the season, things are picking up for Sheffield United.

Under Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades have enjoyed a strong run of form that has seen them emerge as contenders for a return to the Premier League, following their relegation during the previous campaign.

But just how much do you actually know about the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 statements about Sheffield United, and all you have to do, is say whether those facts are genuine or fake.

1 of 19

Sheffield United were formed in 1889?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Utd facts genuine or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: