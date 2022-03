The last few months of the season are going to be massive for QPR, who are in the promotion race despite some shaky recent form.

Mark Warburton deserves a huge amount of credit for the progress made at the club during his tenure and you feel they can carry that on next term, even if they don’t go up in 2021/22.

Our quiz today should test how well you know the west London club, what we’re asking is: Are these 19 QPR facts genuine or fake?

Quiz: Are these 19 QPR facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1. QPR were last promoted in 2013/14 Genuine Fake