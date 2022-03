We are approaching the business end of the 2021/22 EFL season and Portsmouth will be hoping to finish it with a flourish.

Danny Cowley’s side are one of a number sides in the chasing pack in League One but they look to be finding form at the right time.

Our quiz today should test how much you know about Pompey, what we’re asking is: Are these 19 Portsmouth facts genuine or fake?

Have a go and try to get 100%…

Quiz: Are these 19 Portsmouth facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1. Lee Brown scored Portsmouth's first League One goal in 2021/22 Genuine Fake