Oxford United will be looking to close in on a spot in the Sky Bet League One play-offs as they bid to achieve their long term goal of getting promoted back to the Championship.

Here we have devised a 19 question quiz that is all about the club as we bid to put your knowledge of the U’s to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

Quiz: Are these 19 Oxford United facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 The club was founded in 1894. Genuine Fake