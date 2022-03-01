Newport County are challenging for promotion to League One this campaign.

The side are currently eighth in the League Two table, with only goal difference separating themselves and Swindon Town in seventh.

Last weekend’s win over Tranmere Rovers moved them level on points with their play-off rivals.

That was Newport County’s first league win in five games.

Their upcoming fixtures against Forest Green Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Stevenage offer them the chance to continue their momentum as the March schedule kicks into gear.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Are these 19 Newport County facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Joe Day is on loan from Cardiff City Genuine Fake