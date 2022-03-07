Following a relatively inconsistent start to the 2021/22 campaign, Millwall have managed to step up their performance levels in recent weeks.

Victories over Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Derby County and Sheffield United have allowed the Lions to climb up to 11th in the Championship standings.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places in the second-tier, Gary Rowett’s side will be determined to close this particular gap by picking up some positive results in their upcoming league fixtures.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 19 Millwall facts are genuine or fake.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Millwall fans!

Quiz: Are these 19 Millwall facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Millwall beat QPR on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season Genuine Fake