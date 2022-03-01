Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

Quiz: Are these 19 Middlesbrough facts genuine or fake?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are enjoying the most positive run they have been on for some years under Chris Wilder and will be feeling optimistic about their promotion hopes this season.

Boro will have one eye on second place if they are able to cement a position inside the top six before the final few weeks of the season.

Here, we have put together a 19 question quiz to see if you know whether these 19 Boro facts are genuine or fake, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 19

Boro finished 10th in 2020/21.


