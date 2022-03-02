Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Are these 19 Mansfield Town facts genuine or fake?

Published

53 mins ago

on

Mansfield Town are another EFL club absolute drenched in history. 

The Stags are currently plying their trade in League Two and hoping to build back through the divisions to write new chapters in their history.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve listed 19 statements, tasking you with identifying which of them are genuine Mansfield facts and which of them are complete lies.

Can you score 100% or do you come unstuck somewhere down the line?

Take on the quiz below:

1 of 19

Mansfield were founded in 1897


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

