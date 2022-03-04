Battling away for a Championship play-off spot, Luton Town have enjoyed a successful 2021/22 campaign thus far.

The Hatters were plying their trade in non-league football just eight years ago, seeing three promotions in that time.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of this season has in store for the Hatters, we have devised a 19 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of Luton-related facts or genuine or fake.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Are these 19 Luton Town facts genuine or fake?

