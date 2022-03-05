Quiz: Are these 19 Huddersfield Town facts genuine or fake?

Huddersfield Town have punched above their weight this season.

Under Carlos Corberan, the Terries are competing for an automatic promotion place.

The side are currently on an impressive 18-game unbeaten run in the Championship, which has the side in second place.

The team extended that run midweek with a 3-0 win over Cardiff City at home.

Heading into March they can continue that streak with games against the likes of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, before league clashes with the likes of Millwall, Bournemouth and Hull.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

