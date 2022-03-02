Gillingham are fighting against relegation to the fourth tier of English football.

The side are currently 22nd in the League One table, with 11 games to go in the campaign.

Victory against Lincoln City last weekend boosted their chances of survival as they moved to within three points of safety.

But 20th place Wimbledon do have a game in hand on the club.

Upcoming games against Bolton Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic could determine their fate for this season.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Are these 19 Gillingham FC facts genuine or fake?

