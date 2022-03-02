Exeter City News
Quiz: Are these 19 Exeter City facts genuine or fake?
The final few months of the 2021/22 League Two season could be massive for Exeter City, who still hold strong hopes of securing promotion.
They’ve suffered play-off heartbreak far too many times in recent years so will be more determined than most to avoid the play-offs by finishing in the top three.
Our quiz today should test how well you really know the Grecians, what we’re asking is: Are these 19 Exeter City facts genuine or fake?