The final few months of the 2021/22 League Two season could be massive for Exeter City, who still hold strong hopes of securing promotion.

They’ve suffered play-off heartbreak far too many times in recent years so will be more determined than most to avoid the play-offs by finishing in the top three.

Our quiz today should test how well you really know the Grecians, what we’re asking is: Are these 19 Exeter City facts genuine or fake?

Quiz: Are these 19 Exeter City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1. Sam Finley scored Exeter's first League Two goal of the 2021/22 season Genuine Fake