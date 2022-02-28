Currently battling to ensure their League One status for another year, Doncaster Rovers have shown signs of promise over the last few weeks.

In what is set to be an exciting survival fight in the third-tier, Gary McSheffrey will be hoping for a continuation of recent performances.

Whilst we wait and see what is in store for Rovers in what remains of this season, we have devised a 19 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of Doncaster-related facts are genuine or not.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Are these 19 Doncaster Rovers facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: Doncaster Rovers were founded over 140 years ago! Genuine Fake