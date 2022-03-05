Derby County are a club with plenty of history and a look back at some of the EFL and Premier League records would certainly produce the Rams name.

Sometimes that is with good reason – see the fact that they were one of the original teams to help with the setting up of the Football League as one example. However, sometimes they can also be on the wrong side of history – see that infamous season in the Premier League.

Regardless though, there are plenty of interesting facts about the club and the side are still setting records now. They remain one of the most storied teams in the football pyramid but how much do you know about their records?

If you think you know Derby then and whether these facts are real or fake, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the Rams and these bits of info.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Are these 19 Derby County facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1) Derby were formed in 1884. Real Fake