Whilst their 2021-22 season isn’t over by a long shot, Crewe Alexandra have been struggling in the current campaign and they find themselves at the foot of the League One table.

David Artell can still save their season but it may be a tough one in the final few months – but if you’re a Railwaymen fan why not try and take your mind off the goings on on the pitch and take our new Crewe quiz!

Try and work out if these 19 facts are true or false and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to others.

Quiz: Are these 19 Crewe Alexandra facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Gresty Road's capacity of over 10,000 True False