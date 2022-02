Cardiff City will be looking to finish the season strongly under Steve Morison in the Sky Bet Championship after experiencing a testing campaign to date.

Here we have put together a 19 question quiz made up of various facts about the club which may or may not be fake.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know your overall score by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck and come on you Bluebirds!

1 of 19 The club was formed in 1889. Genuine Fake