After securing safety in League One last season, AFC Wimbledon would have been hoping to push on at this level during the current campaign.

However, the Dons have struggled for consistency in the third-tier under the guidance of head coach Mark Robinson in recent months.

Currently facing the prospect of being dragged into a relegation battle by the likes of Morecambe, Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers, Wimbledon unquestionably need to step up their performance levels between now and the end of the season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 19 AFC Wimbledon facts are genuine or fake.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Are these 19 AFC Wimbledon facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 AFC Wimbledon were promoted to League One in 2018 Genuine Fake