Blackpool enjoyed an excellent first season acclimatising in the Championship in 2021/22.

The Tangerines finished 16th, 23 points clear of the relegation zone, and even flirted with the play-off places at times under Neil Critchley.

A difficult summer window lies ahead with a new manager now at the top of their priority list and the potential that key players move on.

Here, we have put together an 18 question quiz based around the club’s recent transfer business, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Are these 18 Blackpool transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 The club signed Jordan Gabriel from Chelsea True False