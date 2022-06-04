Quiz: Are these 18 Blackburn Rovers transfer facts true or false?’

With a number of players moving on, this summer transfer window will be a busy one for Blackburn Rovers.

However, it may be some time until that business is done at Ewood Park, with the club still looking for a new manager to replace the departing Tony Mowbray.

So while we wait for that to happen, we’ve decided to test your knowledge about recent transfer business done by the Lancashire club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 18 facts all about Blackburn in the transfer market, and all you have to do, is say whther those statements are true or false.

1 of 18 Blackburn's record transfer fee paid is over £10million? True False