Quiz: Are these 15 Wycombe Wanderers facts genuine or not?

Regardless of whether Wycombe end up avoiding relegation, it’s been a historic campaign for Gareth Ainsworth’s team.

Despite sitting bottom of the Championship in what is their first ever season in the second-tier, the Chairboys have more than held their own in the first-half of the campaign, and are still within touching distance of survival.

But just how much do you know about the Adams Park outfit?

All we’re asking here is how many of the following 15 facts are true….

1 of 15 Wycombe were founded in 1887 True False