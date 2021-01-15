Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Are these 15 Wycombe Wanderers facts genuine or not?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Regardless of whether Wycombe end up avoiding relegation, it’s been a historic campaign for Gareth Ainsworth’s team.

Despite sitting bottom of the Championship in what is their first ever season in the second-tier, the Chairboys have more than held their own in the first-half of the campaign, and are still within touching distance of survival.

But just how much do you know about the Adams Park outfit?

All we’re asking here is how many of the following 15 facts are true….

1 of 15

Wycombe were founded in 1887


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Are these 15 Wycombe Wanderers facts genuine or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: