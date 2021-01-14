Quiz: Are these 15 Rotherham United facts genuine or not?

It’s been something of a challenging campaign so far for Rotherham United.

Following promotion from League One last season, Paul Warne’s side currently sit second from bottom of the Championship table, three points from safety, and they will be desperate to get themselves out of trouble during the second half of this season.

But just how much do you know about Rotherham United?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 15 facts about the Millers, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not those statements are genuine or not. Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Rotherham were formed in 1925? Genuine Not Genuine