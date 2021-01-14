Quiz: Are these 15 Norwich City facts genuine or not?

Norwich City are top of the Championship and will feel that if they can survive the transfer January window unscathed, they’ll be well on their way back to the top flight.

After last season’s disappointment, it’s a good time to be a fan of the Canaries even if you can’t be at Carrow Road.

But how much do you know about the Norfolk club? We’ve put together this quiz to help test just that!

What we want to know is: Are these 15 Norwich City facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 1. Norwich have played in more than 100 East Anglian derbies True False