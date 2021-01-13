Quiz: Are these 15 Coventry City facts genuine or not?

It’s been a promising season so far for Coventry City.

Following promotion from League One last season, Mark Robins’ side now sit 16th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, meaning they look well set to establish themselves in the second-tier.

But just how much do you know about the Sky Blues?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given 15 facts about Coventry City, and all you have to do is correctly say whether those statements are genuine or not.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Coventry were formed in 1883? Genuine Not Genuine