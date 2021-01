It’s not been the best of seasons for Bristol Rovers but with three wins in their last five League One games, there are have been some positive signs recently.

With Paul Tisdale at the helm, it seems that there could be good times ahead for fans of the Gas.

But how much do you know about the South West club? We’ve put together a quiz to test just that.

What we’re asking is: Are these 15 Bristol Rovers facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 1. Bristol Rovers did not wear their distinctive blue and white kit when they were first formed True False