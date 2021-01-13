Brentford
Quiz: Are these 15 Brentford facts genuine or not?
Brentford are enjoying another fine campaign under the guidance of Thomas Frank.
Despite Tottenham recently ending their hopes of winning a first major trophy, the Bees are once again well-placed in the Championship standings following a difficult start to the campaign.
But what’s your general knowledge like on the West London team?
Here, we’ve made a 15-question quiz that most Bees supporters should complete without too many difficulties.
Test yourself below and don’t forget to let us know your scores in the comments….