In general, QPR have had quite a good season and built upon the progress they have made in the past number of years.

However, they have fallen out of form recently and are without a win in five games.

As a result, they have dropped to 11th in the league and the play-offs look out of sight for another year.

QPR travel to third placed Huddersfield Town on Friday which will be another hard game, but Rangers will be hoping to get a result.

With nothing left to play for now this season, we have put together a quiz looking at the season so far.

We’ve given you 12 facts about QPR this season, you just have to tell us whether they’re real or fake.

Quiz: Are these 12 QPR facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 QPR's first game of the season was a home game Real Fake