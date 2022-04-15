Exclude from MSN
Quiz: Are these 12 Preston North End facts from this season real or fake?
Despite battling hard under Ryan Lowe in the last few months, Preston North End will almost certainly fall short of the top six of the Championship in 2021-22.
That means the Lilywhites are set to begin an eighth straight season in the second tier in a few months time – but what do you know about what’s happened to PNE this season?
Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!