Quiz: Are these 12 Derby County facts from this season real or fake?

Derby County have performed extremely well in trying circumstances this season and with some positive off-field developments, they could in time look back fondly on it as a whole.

The Rams are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One but will still be fighting for every point, as has been the usual with the spirit they have shown under Wayne Rooney.

Here, we have put together a 12 question quiz to see if you know whether these 12 statements from this season are real or fake, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 12 The club have been deducted 22 points True False