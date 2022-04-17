Cardiff City have had a season of ups and downs under Steve Morison and Mick McCarthy.

The former Ireland manager was dismissed midway through the campaign, but Morison has stepped up to the position well.

The Bluebirds have bounced back from a torrid start to avoid any kind of relegation battle.

Cardiff will be hoping for a positive ending to the season to get some momentum going into the next campaign.

Until then, test your knowledge of their season by taking our latest quiz…

Are these 12 Cardiff City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Cardiff completed the league double over rivals Swansea City Real Fake