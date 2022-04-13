Bolton Wanderers have had a season of ups and downs as they returned to League One action.

Ian Evatt’s side find themselves 11th in the third division table in their first campaign back at this level.

The play-offs have proven a bridge too far for the team this season, but the potential is clear within the side.

Perhaps this summer could provide the club the chance to find the players that could bring the Wanderers to the next level.

Until then, test your knowledge of Bolton’s season by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Are these 12 Bolton Wanderers facts from this season real or fake? 1 of 12 This is Bolton Wanderers' second consecutive season in League One Real Fake