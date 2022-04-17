Quiz: Are these 12 Birmingham City facts from this season real or fake?

The 2021/22 campaign has had its ups and downs for Birmingham City.

A strong start to the season saw Lee Bowyer’s side up in fourth in September but for the majority, they’ve been battling in the bottom half.

The Blues will want to finish with a flourish to build some momentum for next term and some positivity ahead of the summer.

Our quiz today is all about the 2021/22 campaign, what we’re asking is: Are these 12 Birmingham City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 1. Maxime Colin scored Birmingham's first Championship goal of the season Real Fake