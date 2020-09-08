Quiz: Are these 11 facts about the current Birmingham City squad true or false?

Birmingham City will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing league campaign last term when the 2020/21 Championship season gets under way.

A dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year saw the Blues drop down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate, as they eventually finished 20th in the table.

They take on Brentford in their opening match of the new season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Aitor Karanka’s side.

But are these 11 facts about the Birmingham City squad true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 11 Maxime Colin once had a brief spell with Belgian giants R.S.C. Anderlecht. True or false? True False