Queens Park Rangers have faltered for a number of years now and have found it very difficult to have any sort of consistency in the league.

Mark Warburton and his side will be hoping to keep hold of some of his star assets such as Eberechi Eze and Ryan Manning over the summer, although this could prove difficult.

If you think you know a lot about QPR, have a go at this quiz!

Are these 10 facts about QPR actually true? Have a go now and share your score on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 10 The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium holds more than 18,000 True False