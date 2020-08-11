Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Nottingham Forest actually true?

Nottingham Forest suffered heartache on the final day of the season as they missed out on play-offs after an unlikely goal swing went in Swansea City’s favour.

Sabri Lamouchi will be aiming for his side to bounce back in the new campaign and try and earn promotion back to the top-flight.

If you think you know a lot about Forest, have a go at this quiz!

Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

