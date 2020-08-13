Millwall
Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Millwall actually true?
Millwall endured a frustrating end to the season as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.
However, that won’t overshadow the good job Gary Rowett has done since taking over and fans will be excited about what the future holds under the ex-Birmingham City chief.
With the new season still weeks away and the transfer talk slowly building, fans may be bored right now. So, we’ve helped out by providing a Millwall quiz which will test your knowledge about the Lions.
See how you do and share your scores. Good luck!