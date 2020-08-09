Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Lincoln City actually true?

Lincoln City managed to consolidate themselves back in League One last term despite some challenging periods on the field and also the big change on the managerial front after Danny Cowley left to take over at Huddersfield Town.

Michael Appleton came into the club and eventually managed to instil his style of play around the club and he will now be hoping to maybe push towards the top end of the division next term, but that will all be dependent on the business the Imps are able to do this summer.

This will be the first time that Appleton has been able to have a full pre-season with his players and first chance to really get new signings in and get them up to speed, so you feel the Imps would be better served trying to get new players in as early as possible.

While we wait to see what business Lincoln can do in the transfer market over the next few weeks and months, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s history, and to see if you can identify whether these 10 facts about the Imps are true or false. Have a go and see if you can get 10/10!

