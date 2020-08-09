Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

Leeds United are preparing to end their 16-year absence from the Premier League after winning the Championship title by an impressive 10-point margin last season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side overcame the disappointment of losing in the 2018/19 play-offs to seal their long-awaited return to the top flight, and they will now be hoping to establish themselves back in the Premier League after blowing sides away in the second tier.

This Leeds side have written their name into club folklore following their excellent achievements last season, with this being no mean feat given the extent of history and tradition associated with the Yorkshire giants who have achieved plenty of success over the years.

So, do you back your knowledge of Leeds and their achievements? Take our latest quiz and see how you get on…

