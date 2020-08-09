Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Ipswich Town actually true?

Ipswich Town endured a very frustrating campaign last season which saw them fall to a mid-table finish despite getting off to a strong start under Paul Lambert in their first term back in League One.

The Tractor Boys are now facing a crucial summer as they look to improve the squad and ensure that they are able to mount more of a push for promotion next season. And Lambert will be needing to get off to a strong start if he is going to win over supporters who have questioned whether he is the right person to lead the club back to the Championship.

Lambert has already spoken about the need to add to the squad and the Tractor Boys will be needing more firepower up front you feel, as well as more options in the wide positions and certainly at left-back after Luke Garbutt’s loan spell ended.

While we wait to see what business Ipswich can do in the transfer market, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Tractor Boys and see if you can identify which of these facts are true or false. Have a go and see if you get 10/10!

