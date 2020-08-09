Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Gillingham actually true?

Gillingham managed to enjoy a solid campaign in League One last term in what was Steve Evans’ first season in charge of the Gills, and that will give them something to build on this summer.

Last summer Gillingham were busy in the transfer market as Evans looked to re-shape the squad and bring in players more suited to his style. Whilst the Gills probably will not be quite as busy this time around in the market, they have already made a seemingly smart signing in Vadaine Oliver.

If Gillingham can continue to make signings of that nature then you feel they could potentially be well placed to maybe push for a top ten finish and maybe even higher next term, and Evans will be hoping that he can improve their consistency.

While we wait to see what the Gills manage to do in the market this summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s history and see if you can identify whether or not these 10 facts are true or false. Have a go and see if you can get 10/10!

1 of 10 Gillingham have never finished inside the top ten in the Championship/ second tier in their history – True or false? True False