Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Fulham actually true?

Fulham can start looking ahead to their Premier League return after sealing promotion with a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

Scott Parker’s side finished fourth in the second-tier standings following a strong campaign on their return to the Championship, and they then went on to beat Cardiff in the play-off semi-finals before sealing an extra-time win over Brentford at Wembley.

This current crop of Fulham players can certainly feel proud of their achievements, and they will be aiming to learn from their mistakes in the 2018/19 season when they were relegated from the top flight after winning the play-offs in the previous season.

This now represents the start of a new era for the Cottagers as they aim to establish themselves in the Premier League, with the club looking to write a new chapter in their illustrious history.

So, how much do you know about Fulham and their achievements? Take our quiz to find out…

