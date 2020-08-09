Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Bolton Wanderers actually true?

Bolton Wanderers are beginning to really get their preparations for next season under way, with Ian Evatt having been brought into the club to lead them in League Two next term and the club having been busy in the transfer market.

Evatt performed an excellent job with Barrow over the last few years, turning them into one of the most attractive sides to watch in the National League and earning them promotion along the way. So, he will be full of confidence and will be thinking he can get Bolton promoted given the backing he has received already.

The transfer window will be crucial in terms of Bolton’s ability to go on and earn promotion next season, and the Trotters have certainly made a promising start bringing in many promising signings already including marquee signing Eoin Doyle and also more recently Nathan Delfouenso.

While we wait to see what else Bolton can do in the transfer window before the end of the window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge over the Trotters. Have a go and see if you can you get 100%?

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers have spent more seasons in the English top-flight without ever winning it than any other side – True or false? True False