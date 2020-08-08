Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Barnsley actually true?

Barnsley confirmed their Championship status on the final day of the season under the management of Gerhard Struber.

The Tykes beat Brentford at Griffin Park as they edged themselves out of the relegation zone by the slimmest of margins.

They’ll be hoping they can retain their status in next year’s league campaign, and will be looking to build on some positive performances towards the back of the 2019/20 season.

But are these ten facts about Barnsley true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 10 Barnsley were founded in 1877 - True or false? True False