Blackburn Rovers remain a sleeping giant, the former Premier League champions are gradually building towards a Championship promotion push and will be delighted to welcome supporters back to Ewood Park this season.

The competition is fierce in the North and with Blackburn’s slide in recent years they may have lost a fan or two but the loyalists remain as they begin to look up the Championship table once again.

There are a handful of famous faces amongst the Ewood Park faithful and therefore we have put together an 18 question quiz, can you identify which of these celebrities support Rovers?

Quiz: Are each of these 18 celebrities a Blackburn Rovers supporter or not?

1 of 18 Gabby Logan Yes No