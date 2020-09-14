Quiz: 6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

Watford got off to a strong start to their season with a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on Friday night, in a game which saw them produce a battling performance.

The Hornets were without around 17 first team players for the game and they did miss some of those players, who could return to action and become integral members of their side this term, but it is a good sign that they were able to still grind out an important win.

Watford will be needing to improve going forwards over the next few weeks and months to really be able to challenge for promotion, and it will be interesting to see how the Hornets shape up over the next few weeks when they start to have more players available to them.

